Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South

A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on t
A surfer crashes into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hu
A surfer rides waves as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane sea
A surfer rides waves as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane sea
People walk the beach as a subtropical storm makes landfall on Monday, May 28, 2018 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Rangers with the the National Park Service close off the Highway 399 through Gulf Islands National Seashore as a subtropical storm makes landfall on M
Abigail Odom, 15, watches the waves crash as a subtropical storm makes landfall on Monday, May 28, 2018 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderso
Emily Muller, left, and her father Bob walk through the rain as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes landfall on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Destin, Fla. (AP
Emily Muller, left, and her father Bob walk through the rain as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes landfall on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Destin, Fla. (AP
Okaloosa Beach Safety lifeguard Doug Brown instructs beachgoers on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Monday, May 28, 2018, as Subtropical St
Beachgoers walk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Monday, May 28, 2018, as Subtropical Storm Alberto approaches the Gulf Coast. The storm
Forecasters warn Alberto is a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall, scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle and then weakened to a depression overnight as it churned inland.
Though the storm had weakened, forecasters, warn, it still is capable of potentially life-threatening flash floods in coming hours or days as the vast system spreads over much of Alabama and large areas of Georgia — and eventually into Tennessee and the Carolinas.
Authorities did not directly attribute any deaths or injuries immediately to Alberto. But in North Carolina, a television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday when a tree uprooted from rain-soaked ground toppled on their SUV as they covered storms on the fringes of the big, ill-defined system.