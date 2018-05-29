Team Brunel edges AkzoNobel in Leg 9 of Volvo Ocean Race

Team Brunel has won Leg 9 of the Volvo Ocean Race with a margin of just more than 4 minutes over another Dutch crew, team AkzoNobel, after sailing 3,300 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean from Newport, Rhode Island, to Cardiff, Wales.

This time, Team Brunel was on the winning side of a close finish. It was passed in the last 500 yards of Leg 8 into Newport and lost by 61 seconds to overall leader MAPFRE of Spain.

Team Brunel's victory on the double-points leg could shake up the overall standings. MAPFRE had 53 points after Leg 8, followed by Dongfeng Race Tam with 50 and Team Brunel with 42.

MAPFRE was in fifth place in the seven-boat fleet approaching Cardiff early Tuesday.