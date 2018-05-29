  1. Home
PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 28, 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/05/29 11:46
GP G A PTS
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 20 11 14 25
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 20 12 11 23
Jake Guentzel, PIT 12 10 11 21
Sidney Crosby, PIT 12 9 12 21
Blake Wheeler, WPG 17 3 18 21
Mark Scheifele, WPG 17 14 6 20
David Pastrnak, BOS 12 6 14 20
Jonathan Marchessault, VEG 16 8 11 19
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 16 5 13 18
Reilly Smith, VEG 16 3 15 18
T.J. Oshie, WAS 20 7 10 17
Nikita Kucherov, TB 17 7 10 17
John Carlson, WAS 20 4 13 17
Brad Marchand, BOS 12 4 13 17
5 tied with 16 pts.