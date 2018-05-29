Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas' favorable expansion terms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says an NHL team in Seattle would have the same favorable expansion terms given to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bettman says the league could vote on adding its 32nd franchise in Seattle later this year, although it won't happen in June. Bettman remains just as amazed by the Golden Knights' inaugural season as the rest of the sports world as they host the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly both confirmed the NHL plans to keep the same rules on the next expansion draft. If it happens within the next two years, as increasingly expected, Vegas won't have to lose any of its players.

___

