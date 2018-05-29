  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/29 08:08
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 17 .685
New York 33 17 .660 2
Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 10
Toronto 25 29 .463 12
Baltimore 17 37 .315 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 27 25 .519
Detroit 24 29 .453
Minnesota 21 27 .438 4
Kansas City 18 35 .340
Chicago 16 35 .314 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636
Seattle 33 20 .623 1
Los Angeles 29 25 .537
Oakland 28 26 .519
Texas 22 34 .393 13½

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 5, Texas 3

Oakland 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Monday's Games

Boston 8, Toronto 3

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 0

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0, 13 innings

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-5) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 1-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 2-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-5) at Boston (Porcello 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.