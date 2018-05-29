|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Simmons LAA
|52
|193
|31
|65
|.337
|Brantley Cle
|42
|174
|26
|58
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|55
|225
|32
|74
|.329
|Segura Sea
|50
|213
|36
|69
|.324
|MMachado Bal
|54
|211
|29
|68
|.322
|Castellanos Det
|50
|199
|28
|64
|.322
|JMartinez Bos
|51
|197
|34
|63
|.320
|Ramos TB
|41
|155
|15
|48
|.310
|Abreu ChW
|50
|198
|28
|61
|.308
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 4 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 44; MMachado, Baltimore, 44; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Correa, Houston, 36.
|Pitching
Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3.