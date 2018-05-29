Protests in Bolivia spread after death of college student

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of several cities across Bolivia to demand justice after a university student was killed during a demonstration.

Some of the protesters clashed with police in the central city of Cochabamba on Monday. Authorities did not immediately report injuries or arrests.

Jonathan Quispe was killed last Thursday during a street protest demanding an increase in the budget for the public university of El Alto. The municipality is adjacent to La Paz.

The government says his death was caused by a marble shot from a large firecracker by demonstrators. But university authorities reject that version and say that he was killed by police.

Economy Minister Mario Guillen has called for talks with authorities in Bolivia's 15 public universities to resolve the conflict.