Sargent among 4 making US debuts against Bolivia

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Forward Josh Sargent, goalkeeper Alex Bono, and defenders Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson are set to make their United States debuts in an exhibition against Bolivia, and Christian Pulisic is back with the national team for the first time since the Americans were eliminated in World Cup qualifying last October.

Sargent, who turned 18 on Feb. 20, scored four goals at last year's Under-20 World Cup and three at the Under-17 World Cup.

Eric Lichaj is at right back Monday night, with Palmer-Brown and Walker Zimmerman in the center of the back line, and Robinson at left back.

Pulisic, who is from Hershey, Pennsylvania, is in central midfield of a 5-4-1 formation with Weston McKennie and Joe Corona. Tim Weah, son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia president George Weah, is on the right. Tim Weah, born two days after Sargent, made his debut in a 1-1 tie against Paraguay in March.

Rubio Rubin is on the left.

The starting lineup averaged 22 years, 160 days, and 6.7 international appearances.