Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 110 100—3 7 1 Boston 100 511 00x—8 11 0

A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Petricka (8) and Maile; Price, Hembree (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-4. L_A.Sanchez 2-5. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7), Martinez (17).

___

Houston 030 100 010—5 7 0 New York 000 000 100—1 7 1

Verlander, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann; German, Cole (6), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 7-2. L_German 0-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), Davis (1). New York, Bird (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 021—3 7 0 Detroit 014 000 22x—9 12 0

Skaggs, Bedrosian (6), Morris (7) and Maldonado, Briceno; Boyd, Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 3-4. L_Skaggs 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (18). Detroit, McCann (4), Martin (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 003 000 030—6 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 7 0

G.Gonzalez, Kelley (8) and Kieboom; Cobb, Bleier (8), Castro (8) and Susac. W_G.Gonzalez 6-2. L_Cobb 1-7. HRs_Washington, Rendon (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 100 100 001—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 000 112—4 8 1

deGrom, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Fried, Biddle (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 3-1. L_Lugo 1-1. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (5). Atlanta, Culberson (1), Flowers (3).

___

Chicago 010 000 222—7 12 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 2

Montgomery, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Strop (8), Farrell (9) and Gimenez; Kuhl, Brault (7), Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Montgomery 1-1. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell (2), Rizzo (7).

___

St. Louis 000 030 000—3 6 2 Milwaukee 011 210 30x—8 10 0

Weaver, Mayers (5), Cecil (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena; Suter, Williams (6), Albers (7), J.Barnes (9) and Pina. W_Suter 5-3. L_Weaver 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (6), Munoz (1). Milwaukee, Villar (3), Yelich (6).