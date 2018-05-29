Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|110
|100—3
|7
|1
|Boston
|100
|511
|00x—8
|11
|0
A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Petricka (8) and Maile; Price, Hembree (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-4. L_A.Sanchez 2-5. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7), Martinez (17).
___
|Houston
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Verlander, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann; German, Cole (6), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 7-2. L_German 0-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), Davis (1). New York, Bird (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|021—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|014
|000
|22x—9
|12
|0
Skaggs, Bedrosian (6), Morris (7) and Maldonado, Briceno; Boyd, Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 3-4. L_Skaggs 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (18). Detroit, McCann (4), Martin (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|003
|000
|030—6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Kelley (8) and Kieboom; Cobb, Bleier (8), Castro (8) and Susac. W_G.Gonzalez 6-2. L_Cobb 1-7. HRs_Washington, Rendon (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|100
|001—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|112—4
|8
|1
deGrom, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Fried, Biddle (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 3-1. L_Lugo 1-1. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (5). Atlanta, Culberson (1), Flowers (3).
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|222—7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|2
Montgomery, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Strop (8), Farrell (9) and Gimenez; Kuhl, Brault (7), Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Montgomery 1-1. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell (2), Rizzo (7).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|011
|210
|30x—8
|10
|0
Weaver, Mayers (5), Cecil (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena; Suter, Williams (6), Albers (7), J.Barnes (9) and Pina. W_Suter 5-3. L_Weaver 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (6), Munoz (1). Milwaukee, Villar (3), Yelich (6).