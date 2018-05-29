|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|New York
|33
|17
|.660
|2
|Tampa Bay
|25
|26
|.490
|10½
|Toronto
|25
|29
|.463
|12
|Baltimore
|17
|37
|.315
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|25
|.510
|—
|Detroit
|24
|29
|.453
|3
|Minnesota
|21
|27
|.438
|3½
|Kansas City
|18
|35
|.340
|9
|Chicago
|16
|34
|.320
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Seattle
|32
|20
|.615
|1½
|Los Angeles
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Oakland
|28
|25
|.528
|6
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|13
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 7, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 5, Texas 3
Oakland 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 3, Minnesota 1
|Monday's Games
Boston 8, Toronto 3
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 0
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-5) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 1-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 2-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-5) at Boston (Porcello 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-3) at Oakland (Graveman 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.