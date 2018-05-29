Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|110
|100—3
|7
|1
|Boston
|100
|511
|00x—8
|11
|0
A.Sanchez, Barnes (6), Axford (7), Petricka (8) and Maile; Price, Hembree (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-4. L_A.Sanchez 2-5. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7), Martinez (17).
___
|Houston
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Verlander, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and McCann; German, Cole (6), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 7-2. L_German 0-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), Davis (1). New York, Bird (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|003
|000
|030—6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Kelley (8) and Kieboom; Cobb, Bleier (8), Castro (8) and Susac. W_G.Gonzalez 6-2. L_Cobb 1-7. HRs_Washington, Rendon (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|000
|222—7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|2
Montgomery, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Strop (8), Farrell (9) and Gimenez; Kuhl, Brault (7), Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Montgomery 1-1. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell (1), Rizzo (6).