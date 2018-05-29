Global Thin-Film Batteries Market to Grow at 28% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 28% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in cardiovascular diseases as one of the key emerging trends in the global thin-film batteries market. The cardiovascular diseases are a blend of various diseases or disorders of blood vessels and the heart such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism. Heart attacks and strokes are usually serious heart conditions and are mainly caused by a blockage that prevents blood flow from/to brain or heart. The commonest reason for this is a deposition of fats on the inner walls of blood vessels that supply blood to the heart or brain.

Technavio analysts highlight the increasing occurrences of hearing loss as a key factor contributing to the growth of the

Increasing occurrences of hearing loss

World population is increasing exponentially, along with the rise in population, the number of people with disabilities is also increasing. Hearing loss can result from genetic causes, certain infectious diseases, complications at birth, reaction to or misuse of drugs, chronic ear infections, exposure to excessive noise, and aging. Hearing loss may be moderate, mild, severe, or profound. It can distress one or both the ears and lead to difficulties in hearing normal speech or loud sounds. People with mild or moderate hearing loss are more likely to use hearing aids.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Disabling hearing loss implies hearing loss greater than 40 dB in the better hearing ear in adults and a hearing loss greater than 30 dB in the better hearing ear in children. Most of the individuals with disabling hearing loss belong to lower and middle-income countries.”

Global thin-film batteries market segmentation

This market research report segments the global thin-film batteries market into the following end-users (smart cards, medical devices, and smart wearables) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major end-users, the smart cards segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 41% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 7% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is medical devices, which will account for nearly 33% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 49%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 3%, in terms of market share.

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.

