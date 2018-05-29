Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market - Latest Developments by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005253/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global metal additive manufacturing market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous cigarette market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the metal additive manufacturing market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the additives, adhesives, and sealants market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include adhesives and sealants, foam sealant, rheology modifiers, industrial adhesives, and silicone sealants.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Metal additive manufacturing market: opportunity analysis

Technavio’s previous report on the global metal additive manufacturing market projected that the US dominated the metal additive manufacturing market in 2015 with a market share of nearly 39%. The US is witnessing the adoption of this technology across several sectors including healthcare, aerospace, and military. The increased use of metal additive manufacturing for the production of metal prosthetics to boost the growth prospects of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The growing demand from the automobile industry is one of the primary drivers for this market. In countries like Germany, Japan, China, and India, the demand for metal additive manufacturing is expected to increase owing to the growing requirement from consumers for lightweight, faster, and fuel-efficient vehicles. Since additive manufacturing allows the automobile manufacturers to design and customize the vehicles as per the consumers’ needs, the prospects for growth in this market will have a positive outlook.”

Technavio’s new on the report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global metal additive manufacturing market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape of the market Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005253/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/28/2018 02:00 PM/DISC: 05/28/2018 02:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005253/en