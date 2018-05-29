Roma signs Croatia midfielder Coric from Dinamo Zagreb

ROME (AP) — Roma has made its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Croatia midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

Roma has paid Dinamo 6 million euros ($7 million) for the 21-year-old Coric, who has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Dinamo will also get a share of the fee if Coric is sold by Roma before June 30, 2020.

In his first interview after his move was announced on Monday, Coric said: "I did everything to get here, and I can't wait to start."

Coric has made almost 150 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 23 goals.

The midfielder has played four times for Croatia and was part of the squad at the 2016 European Championship, but has not been included in the World Cup squad.

Roma's sporting director Monchi says he believes the club has "secured one of the emerging talents of European football" and hopes "that talent can develop even further — and we can enjoy its quality for a long time."