Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market - Introduction of Differentiated Products to Boost Growth through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The inclination towards hygiene and cleanliness is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022. Carpets require high maintenance such as deep cleaning and regular vacuuming as they are susceptible to allergens such as dust mites, mold and pet dander. To eliminate bacteria contamination from carpets, vendors have introduced carpet cleaning that keeps the carpet floor clean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005224/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global carpet cleaning products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of differentiated products along with innovative packaging as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global carpet cleaning products market:

Introduction of differentiated products along with innovative packaging

One of the most important aspects of carpet cleaning is efficacy, hence packaging needs to showcase the quality and efficiency of products. The development of new formulas, in innovating and informative packaging help to improve the overall customer experience. Smaller bottles use less space and ease the process of carrying, storing, using and handling of the products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio , “The new line of 2X concentrated formula, incorporating optimized ergonomics and dispensing features which improve the overall consumer experience, will lead to the growth of the market.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by end-user (commercial and residential), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial end-user segment accounted for over 85% of the market in 2017, followed by the residential segment. However, with increasing emphasis on hygiene, the residential segment is expected to witness a growth in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global carpet cleaning products market was led by the Americas which accounted for over 43% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas and EMEA will see a corresponding decline in their market shares by 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005224/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER DEPARTMENT STORES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HOME GOODS RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING CONSUMER

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/28/2018 01:04 PM/DISC: 05/28/2018 01:04 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005224/en