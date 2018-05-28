  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/28 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 17 .679
New York 33 16 .673 1
Tampa Bay 25 26 .490 10
Toronto 25 28 .472 11
Baltimore 17 36 .321 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 25 .510
Detroit 23 29 .442
Minnesota 21 27 .438
Kansas City 18 35 .340 9
Chicago 16 34 .320
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630
Seattle 32 20 .615 1
Los Angeles 29 24 .547
Oakland 28 25 .528
Texas 22 33 .400 12½

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 5, Texas 3

Oakland 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Monday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-5) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 1-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 2-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-5) at Boston (Porcello 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-3) at Oakland (Graveman 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.