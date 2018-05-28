BC-SOC--English Standings
BC-SOC--English Standings
By Associated Press
2018/05/28 22:09
English Premier League
|English Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Man City
|38
|32
|4
|2
|106
|27
|100
|Man United
|38
|25
|6
|7
|68
|28
|81
|Tottenham
|38
|23
|8
|7
|74
|36
|77
|Liverpool
|38
|21
|12
|5
|84
|38
|75
|Chelsea
|38
|21
|7
|10
|62
|38
|70
|Arsenal
|38
|19
|6
|13
|74
|51
|63
|Burnley
|38
|14
|12
|12
|36
|39
|54
|Everton
|38
|13
|10
|15
|44
|58
|49
|Leicester
|38
|12
|11
|15
|56
|60
|47
|Newcastle
|38
|12
|8
|18
|39
|47
|44
|Crystal Palace
|38
|11
|11
|16
|45
|55
|44
|Bournemouth
|38
|11
|11
|16
|45
|61
|44
|West Ham
|38
|10
|12
|16
|48
|68
|42
|Watford
|38
|11
|8
|19
|44
|64
|41
|Brighton
|38
|9
|13
|16
|34
|54
|40
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|10
|19
|28
|58
|37
|Southampton
|38
|7
|15
|16
|37
|56
|36
|Swansea
|38
|8
|9
|21
|28
|56
|33
|Stoke
|38
|7
|12
|19
|35
|68
|33
|West Brom
|38
|6
|13
|19
|31
|56
|31
ch-Championship Winner
England Championship
England League One
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|46
|30
|9
|7
|82
|39
|99
|Cardiff
|46
|27
|9
|10
|69
|39
|90
|Fulham
|46
|25
|13
|8
|79
|46
|88
|Aston Villa
|46
|24
|11
|11
|72
|42
|83
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|10
|14
|67
|45
|76
|Derby
|46
|20
|15
|11
|70
|48
|75
|Preston
|46
|19
|16
|11
|57
|46
|73
|Millwall
|46
|19
|15
|12
|56
|45
|72
|Brentford
|46
|18
|15
|13
|62
|52
|69
|Sheffield United
|46
|20
|9
|17
|62
|55
|69
|Bristol City
|46
|17
|16
|13
|67
|58
|67
|Ipswich
|46
|17
|9
|20
|57
|60
|60
|Leeds
|46
|17
|9
|20
|59
|64
|60
|Norwich
|46
|15
|15
|16
|49
|60
|60
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|14
|15
|17
|59
|60
|57
|QPR
|46
|15
|11
|20
|58
|70
|56
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|15
|8
|23
|51
|65
|53
|Hull
|46
|11
|16
|19
|70
|70
|49
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|7
|26
|38
|68
|46
|Reading
|46
|10
|14
|22
|48
|70
|44
|Bolton
|46
|10
|13
|23
|39
|74
|43
|Barnsley
|46
|9
|14
|23
|48
|72
|41
|Burton Albion
|46
|10
|11
|25
|38
|81
|41
|Sunderland
|46
|7
|16
|23
|52
|80
|37
England League Two
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|29
|11
|6
|89
|29
|98
|Blackburn
|46
|28
|12
|6
|82
|40
|96
|Shrewsbury
|46
|25
|12
|9
|60
|39
|87
|Rotherham
|46
|24
|7
|15
|73
|53
|79
|Scunthorpe
|46
|19
|17
|10
|65
|50
|74
|Charlton
|46
|20
|11
|15
|58
|51
|71
|Plymouth
|46
|19
|11
|16
|58
|59
|68
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|6
|20
|57
|56
|66
|Peterborough
|46
|17
|13
|16
|68
|60
|64
|Southend
|46
|17
|12
|17
|58
|62
|63
|Bradford
|46
|18
|9
|19
|57
|67
|63
|Blackpool
|46
|15
|15
|16
|60
|55
|60
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|16
|11
|19
|60
|66
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|16
|9
|21
|59
|68
|57
|Doncaster
|46
|13
|17
|16
|52
|52
|56
|Oxford United
|46
|15
|11
|20
|61
|66
|56
|Gillingham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|50
|55
|56
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|13
|14
|19
|47
|58
|53
|Walsall
|46
|13
|13
|20
|53
|66
|52
|Rochdale
|46
|11
|18
|17
|49
|57
|51
|Oldham
|46
|11
|17
|18
|58
|75
|50
|Northampton
|46
|12
|11
|23
|43
|77
|47
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|11
|12
|23
|43
|69
|45
|Bury
|46
|8
|12
|26
|41
|71
|36
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|29
|6
|11
|76
|46
|93
|Luton Town
|46
|25
|13
|8
|94
|46
|88
|Wycombe
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|60
|84
|Exeter
|46
|24
|8
|14
|64
|54
|80
|Notts County
|46
|21
|14
|11
|71
|48
|77
|Coventry
|46
|22
|9
|15
|64
|47
|75
|Lincoln City
|46
|20
|15
|11
|64
|48
|75
|Mansfield Town
|46
|18
|18
|10
|67
|52
|72
|Swindon
|46
|20
|8
|18
|67
|65
|68
|Carlisle
|46
|17
|16
|13
|62
|54
|67
|Newport County
|46
|16
|16
|14
|56
|58
|64
|Cambridge United
|46
|17
|13
|16
|56
|60
|64
|Colchester
|46
|16
|14
|16
|53
|52
|62
|Crawley Town
|46
|16
|11
|19
|58
|66
|59
|Crewe
|46
|17
|5
|24
|62
|75
|56
|Stevenage
|46
|14
|13
|19
|60
|65
|55
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|12
|21
|67
|73
|51
|Grimsby Town
|46
|13
|12
|21
|42
|66
|51
|Yeovil
|46
|12
|12
|22
|59
|75
|48
|Port Vale
|46
|11
|14
|21
|49
|67
|47
|Forest Green
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|77
|47
|Morecambe
|46
|9
|19
|18
|41
|56
|46
|Barnet
|46
|12
|10
|24
|46
|65
|46
|Chesterfield
|46
|10
|8
|28
|47
|83
|38