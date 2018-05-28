BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/28 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333
New York 0 2 .000 3
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 3 .000

___

Sunday's Games

Washington 90, Minnesota 78

Los Angeles 80, Phoenix 72

Seattle 105, Las Vegas 98

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<