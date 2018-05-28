Taipei City implements heat wave response plans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius on May 27--marking the hottest day of the year so far and the hottest May on record--Taipei’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued the first heat wave warning for 2018 on May 27, calling for relevant municipal agencies to take steps against hot weather.



When forecast expects temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or with thermometers staying at 37 degrees for three days straight, an internal alert mechanism will be activated, notifying responsible agencies to take actions, the DEP said.



Possible responses may consist of the following measures: the DEP will start spraying water on streets to counter heat and urban heat island effects; the Department of Labor will conduct labor inspections at outdoor working environments; and outreach program for live-alone senior residents will be implemented by the Department of Social Welfare.



Other actions include enhanced promotion of market hygiene and food safety by the Market Administration Office and the Department of Health.



The DEP reminds the public to stay in well-ventilated or air-conditioned indoor spaces to prevent heat-related illness, while noting that elderly and young children belong to high risk group and would need special attention.



Outdoor activities in hot weather and direct sun should be moderate with protection measures taken, the DEP said, adding that drink water from time to time to prevent dehydration, and eat light to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion. The agency advises those feeling unwell to seek medical help immediately for signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, headache, tinnitus, excessive thirst, and weakness.