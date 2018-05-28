Minimizing Inventory Levels and Monitoring Vendor Risks for a Processed Foods Retailer - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics study on the processed foods industry. A leading processed foods retailer wanted to improve their current logistics and route operations to reduce inventory levels and track the vendor risk and performance across the retail industry space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005152/en/

Supply Chain Analytics Helps a Leading Processed Foods Retailer Minimize Inventory Levels and Monitor Vendor Risks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “Supply chain analytics help organizations get actionable insights into the supply chain activities and make informed business decisions.”

Raw agricultural products that have been exposed to washing, cleaning, chopping, milling, cutting, blanching, heating, cooking, or other procedures belong to the processed foods category. These products have high demand in the global market due to advantages such as instant consumption or easy cooking, easy handling, storage, and preservation. Fluctuating lifestyles and the growth in the consumption of convenience foods are the major growth factors for the global processed foods market.

to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The supply chain analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to attain better visibility into their supply chain processes and increase supply chain responsiveness to enhance costs. The client was able to build supply chain strategies to meet the needs of the customers and increase overall profitability.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce costs associated with the supply chain Drive sustainable development To know more about the benefits of supply chain analytics,

This supply chain analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Reducing operational costs and managing the content supply chain Managing demand volatility and the cost fluctuations across the supply chain To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research,

View the supply chain analytics study here:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005152/en/

CONTACT: Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Quantzig

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/28/2018 08:40 AM/DISC: 05/28/2018 08:40 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005152/en