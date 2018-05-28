Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

AUSTELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Just in time for the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Six Flags Over Georgia — the Thrill Capital of the South — today announced the all-new Twisted Cyclone hybrid roller coaster is now open. Recognized as one of the top new coasters for 2018, Twisted Cyclone offers maximum thrills by combining the best of both coaster worlds — a classic wooden structure integrated with a modern, steel track for multiple inversions and a smoother, more thrilling riding experience.

An aerial view of the all-new Twisted Cyclone wood and steel roller coaster now open at Six Flags Over Georgia. The 50 mile-per-hour coaster sends riders 100 feet into the air, then drops thrill-seekers at an insanely steep 75 degree angle into a 360-degree zero gravity roll, through three hair raising inversions and 10 airtime moments. (Photo: Six Flags Over Georgia)

“Six Flags pioneered the groundbreaking and innovative hybrid roller coaster technology,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “This state-of-the-art thrill features the extreme characteristics of both steel and wood to deliver an incredible, heart-pounding, over-the-top ride experience unmatched in the Southeast.”

Twisted Cyclone highlights include:

An insanely steep 75-degree initial drop from nearly 100 feet into a jaw-dropping reverse cobra roll sending riders perpendicular to the ground; Three hair-raising upside down inversions and 10 airtime moments at speeds of 50 miles per hour; The feeling of weightlessness through a 360-degree zero gravity roll; One-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after a classic sports convertible; and A smoother, sleeker, more intense ride than ever before.

Six Flags Over Georgia is open daily through August 5. Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

