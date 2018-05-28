Gaining an early and sustainable competitive advantage: A market assessment study for an agrochemicals manufacturer| Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study on the agrochemicals industry. A leading player in the chemical industry wanted to understand market conditions and identify potential risks and opportunities in the global chemical industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005124/en/

Infiniti's Market Assessment Solution Helps a Leading Agrochemicals Manufacturer to Gain an Early and Sustainable Competitive Advantage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the agrochemicals industry experts at Infiniti, “Since many governments across economies have passed regulations for the use of agrochemicals through license and permits to buy and use approved agrochemicals, the demand for agrochemicals is growing.”

to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

The demand for agricultural crops relies on many factors such as soil fertility and climatic conditions. The soil, if not appropriate for farming, is made fertile using agrochemicals like pesticides and fertilizers. Agrochemicals are also used to upsurge the yield of the crops by refining soil quality. But, the over-employment of agrochemicals may be damaging to the soil as well as farmers and should, therefore, be used in control.

The market assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to acquire an early and supportable competitive advantage before concept development and product build-out. The client was also able to enhance their marketing strategy to advance product reach.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a better understanding of the market needs Identify the product’s market potential To know more about our market assessment,

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Developing products that meet the demands of its users Discovering new growth opportunities To read more about the scope of our engagement,

View the complete market assessment study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005124/en/

CONTACT: Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/28/2018 08:03 AM/DISC: 05/28/2018 08:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005124/en