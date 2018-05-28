Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower;30;24;SW;13;77%;76%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;40;31;N;13;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;W;13;44%;44%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Low clouds;22;15;Abundant sunshine;21;14;NNE;10;59%;27%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Severe thunderstorms;29;17;Strong thunderstorms;27;17;ENE;16;74%;85%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Periods of sun;14;8;SE;17;61%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;29;16;Mostly sunny;31;19;ESE;10;24%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;18;11;Showers around;18;8;NE;23;43%;67%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Sunny and very warm;30;20;NE;20;48%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;28;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;NNW;22;36%;12%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;7;Sunny;14;8;SSE;15;63%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;Not as hot;40;26;N;14;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;33;24;Rather cloudy, humid;34;24;SSW;8;71%;39%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;31;21;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;14;64%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;Spotty showers;33;26;S;12;74%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;22;18;Partly sunny;22;17;SSW;15;75%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;NNW;13;15%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;ESE;16;40%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Showers and t-storms;31;19;ESE;15;43%;69%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Showers and t-storms;18;10;SSE;8;75%;70%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;E;16;58%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;27;16;ESE;18;63%;76%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A severe t-storm;28;17;Strong thunderstorms;24;16;WNW;7;83%;85%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;26;12;Periods of sun;27;13;E;15;33%;7%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;13;53%;28%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;23;20;A t-storm in spots;23;16;NNW;12;67%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;NE;8;33%;34%;9

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;23;18;More clouds than sun;25;19;SW;12;71%;18%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;33;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;N;12;38%;7%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;10;A morning shower;16;9;NNW;10;77%;42%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;SE;6;56%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;37;30;Warm with some sun;39;30;SSW;17;50%;37%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunshine and warm;26;19;NNE;11;71%;36%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;WSW;18;79%;71%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Severe thunderstorms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;25;15;E;12;59%;60%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;NW;9;75%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Hot with sunshine;37;25;SSE;12;50%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;S;19;67%;28%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;Hot with hazy sun;45;28;ESE;12;18%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;24;10;A t-storm or two;25;11;WNW;9;37%;66%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm in spots;36;28;NE;8;63%;47%;13

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;9;59%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;19;75%;7%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;22;11;Sunny and warmer;26;13;NNE;8;39%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;16;Partly sunny;21;16;W;22;69%;44%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;30;25;Cloudy;33;27;SSE;10;73%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;NE;6;49%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;26;23;Thunderstorms;27;24;ESE;11;89%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny, warm;24;13;W;15;42%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;33;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;26;NNE;9;78%;100%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A t-storm around;34;27;SW;11;65%;55%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;ENE;21;64%;56%;10

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;40;27;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;SSW;10;37%;54%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;24;Warm with hazy sun;40;24;NNE;16;19%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;20;18;Rain and drizzle;23;18;NE;17;73%;66%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;10;66%;64%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;41;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;NNW;20;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;21;9;An afternoon shower;18;5;SSW;18;65%;57%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;10;Nice with sunshine;29;11;NNW;8;18%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, hot;39;28;Hazy sun and hotter;46;30;WNW;17;29%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;S;9;66%;76%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;38;28;A t-storm around;38;28;SSW;21;33%;64%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;13;Sun and some clouds;26;11;ESE;12;45%;3%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;27;63%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;31;23;Low clouds breaking;31;23;WNW;11;68%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;10;66%;32%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;S;7;73%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;WNW;11;19%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Spotty showers;30;24;SW;11;78%;86%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;20;16;S;16;77%;25%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;13;Showers and t-storms;18;13;NW;13;68%;82%;11

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;N;19;73%;55%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;24;15;Partly cloudy;25;16;S;9;63%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;29;23;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;SW;11;73%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A shower or t-storm;22;13;WSW;8;64%;66%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;Turning cloudy;31;28;W;28;74%;64%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;8;80%;64%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;E;12;63%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;19;14;A shower or two;17;7;W;24;69%;67%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;30;13;Partly sunny;31;14;ENE;9;19%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;27;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;ESE;14;79%;82%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;26;14;SSW;10;50%;12%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;SSW;22;74%;62%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;24;17;Clouds and sun, warm;23;16;N;12;60%;63%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;24;17;Sunny and nice;25;12;N;9;41%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Sunny and nice;22;14;WSW;13;36%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;Some sun, pleasant;34;29;Partly sunny, nice;34;28;WSW;18;68%;10%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Partly sunny;25;12;NNW;11;55%;11%;10

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;22;18;Partly sunny, warmer;30;18;E;8;61%;44%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;18;An afternoon shower;29;18;NW;11;47%;58%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;9;6;A morning shower;16;8;SSW;26;70%;55%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;26;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NE;9;59%;60%;9

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy, warm;25;12;Showers and t-storms;28;14;N;8;49%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;ESE;14;43%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;26;ENE;8;80%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;8;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;12;79%;66%;11

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;28;17;Thunderstorms;26;16;SSW;10;80%;79%;8

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;17;9;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;ENE;11;62%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;8;75%;66%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;27;73%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;10;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Some sun, a t-storm;29;18;SE;16;41%;73%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;29;14;A morning t-storm;27;11;SW;9;65%;52%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;12;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;ENE;11;75%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;20;13;Partly sunny;20;13;NNW;13;65%;29%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;SSE;18;68%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;9;7;Showers around;12;9;SE;41;70%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;A t-storm around;29;15;N;5;46%;41%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;ENE;8;71%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;25;Sunny and very warm;41;27;ENE;12;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;27;17;Some hazy sun;29;18;N;9;59%;34%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;W;13;44%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and nice;20;12;WSW;18;70%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower in spots;29;25;ESE;21;72%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;SW;6;99%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;NNE;14;20%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;More clouds than sun;15;8;Periods of rain;13;6;SSE;6;69%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;11;77%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;19;12;Showers and t-storms;17;13;NW;11;79%;69%;5

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;18;10;Inc. clouds;16;9;NE;9;59%;65%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;17;A t-storm in spots;26;16;WSW;9;66%;41%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;Rain and drizzle;26;20;SE;10;80%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;30;27;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SSW;8;81%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;SE;14;45%;10%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;E;18;67%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;23;8;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;SW;9;34%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;WNW;12;55%;72%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;9;62%;66%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny;24;12;W;13;44%;0%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and cooler;22;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;14;SSE;12;29%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;ESE;14;64%;93%;3

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;32;20;Rather cloudy;33;20;SSW;10;21%;7%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;SW;12;51%;9%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;32;20;E;6;47%;37%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;19;Periods of sun;26;19;S;13;62%;12%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;Not as warm;21;14;ENE;18;69%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;S;21;34%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;NW;17;52%;19%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and warmer;21;3;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;ESE;15;17%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;19;8;Partly sunny;17;7;WNW;10;51%;32%;8

Vienna, Austria;A stray thunderstorm;29;17;Showers and t-storms;28;17;SE;15;59%;75%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;32;24;Decreasing clouds;33;23;WNW;8;63%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;A t-storm around;28;15;SSW;9;47%;41%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with sunshine;27;15;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SE;19;42%;0%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;10;8;Spotty showers;10;8;S;33;74%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;22;86%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NE;6;62%;89%;4

