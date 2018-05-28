Taiwan grants visa-free entry to Nauru, Tuvalu nationals

Taiwan on Monday announced visa-free entry for nationals of Nauru and Tuvalu, two of its two diplomatic allies in the Pacific, as part of its efforts to grant visa-free privileges to its allies to promote closer exchanges.

Starting June 1, Nauru nationals will enjoy reciprocal visa-free entry for visits of up to 30 days, while Tuvalu citizens will get reciprocal visa-free stays of up to 90 days, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

The decision was made based on the principle of reciprocity as the two countries have already granted Taiwan passport holders visa-waiver entry, according to MOFA.

Taiwan is also working with its four other diplomatic allies in the region -- Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, and Solomon Islands -- on procedures for arranging similar reciprocal visa-waiver treatment, and things are proceeding well, the ministry said.

Taiwan will grant these countries visa-free entry once all related administrative procedures are completed, it noted.

The ministry previously granted visa-waiver treatment to all 11 of its diplomatic allies in the Caribbean and Latin American region in July 2017.

Taiwan now has only 10 allies in the region after losing the Dominican Republic to Beijing on May 1, but the visa-waiver treatment for nationals of that country remains in place, according to MOFA.