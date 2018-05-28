LEO Pharma Appoints Christian Antoni as Senior Vice President for Global Development, R&D

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--LEO Pharma, a global healthcare company dedicated to helping people achieve healthy skin, today announced that Christian Antoni, M.D. PhD. has been appointed as Senior Vice President for Global Development at LEO Pharma as of June 1st, 2018. In this role, Christian will be globally responsible for all areas covering Chemistry Manufacturing and Control, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, Medical Science and Safety as well as project management.

Christian Antoni brings more than 20 year of experience in drug development from academia as well as the pharmaceutical industry to LEO Pharma. For the past 14 years, he has been building and heading global teams from the US at leading pharmaceutical companies such as Schering-Plough, Novartis, and most recently, over the last four years at Sanofi, where he has established and led the therapeutic area for immunology and inflammation.

He has played a central role in the development of major biological pathway drugs for the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases including skin diseases like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Christian Antoni’s appointment as Senior Vice President underpins LEO Pharma’s strategic focus on developing innovative, biological therapeutics.

“Addressing high unmet needs lies at the heart of what we do at LEO Pharma, and our aim is to help 125 million people in 2025. Christian brings valuable knowledge and networks within dermatology, immunology and biologics, as wells as strong leadership and teambuilding capabilities to LEO Pharma, and his experience and skill set will be instrumental in our journey to bring new systemic medicines in an efficient way to even more patients,” says Kim Kjøller, Executive Vice President for Global Research and Development at LEO Pharma.

“I am excited to join LEO Pharma. The company has a strong position at the forefront of dermatological science and has set very ambitious goals. I am greatly looking forward to contributing to LEO Pharma’s continued growth journey and bringing new medicines to patients,” says Christian Antoni.

Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Christian Antoni was leading the Clinical Trial Unit for Rheumatology at the Friedrich-Alexander-University at Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany, with focus on the development of anti-TNF monoclonal anti-bodies in rheumatic diseases. He has a Medical Doctorate from the Friedrich-Alexander-University with Board Certification in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology.

Christian Antoni will be based in LEO Pharma’s US Headquarter in Madison, New Jersey, supporting LEO Pharma’s innovative portfolio and new global development programs which meet the needs of the USA as well as the EU, Japan and China.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to patients in more than 100 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,200 people worldwide.

