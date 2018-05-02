Scorching heat causes spike in heat-related injuries across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In total, 310 people have been reported from suffering severe heat-related injuries in May, a 93 percent higher rate compared to the same period of last year. Experts advise the public to drink more water and avoid prolonged outdoors exposure to the sun.

Starting last week, the temperatures across Taiwan began rising to intense levels, surpassing 30 degrees Celsius. On May 27, the mercury surged to 38.2 degrees Celsius in Taipei, making it the hottest day in May in the last 27 years.

According to the statistics on the number of patients suffering from heat related conditions, conducted by Ministry of Health and Welfare, 310 people have reported health problems due to high external temperatures in May.

In just one day, on May 27, a record of 27 people received medical treatment for heat-related problems. There have also been more than 20 visits per day to the hospital for such problems over the past six days.

Some common types of heat-related injuries include heat cramps, heat syncope, water depletion, salt depletion and even heat stroke. Apart from causing damage to human bodies, extreme heat can also result in the different problems such as fires, car of motorcycle engine damage, and battery explosions.

Therefore, the public are advised to carefully prepare themselves before going outdoors:

1. Remember to wear a hat or use an umbrella

It is advised that people should wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover both their face and neck. A UV-Blocking umbrella is an ideal option.

2. Don't forget to bring sunglasses

A pair of sunglasses is needed to protect your eyes from harmful solar radiation.

3. Never go out without putting on Sunblock

Applying sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburn is an essential step that cannot be missed before going out.

4. Dress with comfortable fabrics and bright-color clothes

Along with lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and tropical weight wool, people should go with bright-colored clothing.

5. Always bring bottled water

Last but not least, people need to stay hydrated by carrying bottled water all the time.