Yao Wen-chih one step closer to entering Taipei mayoral race for DPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Yao Wen-chih (姚文智) is moving one step closer to running in the Taipei mayoral race on behalf of his party, following the official recommendation made by the party's election solutions committee on Monday.

Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) and Yao have shown interest in running in the Taipei mayoral election. The two aspirants appeared at a televised forum hosted by NEXTTV on Saturday to delineate their policy proposals.

On Monday the DPP's election solutions committee held a meeting and reached a decision to recommend Yao to run the election. Party spokesman Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said in a press conference that the decision was made after a thorough evaluation of a set of scientific data and opinions from local senior DPP members.

"Yao's policy proposals have won greater support and approval from local senior DPP members and Taipei City Councilors. Lu's policy proposals are valued though, and will be taken into consideration in Yao's campaign team in the future," added Cheng.

The committee will tender its official recommendation to the party's central committee, according to a CNA report, and the party will announce its Taipei City mayoral candidate on Wednesday, May 30.

Lu is out of the country Monday for a public event abroad and has yet to comment on the committee's decision at the time of publication.