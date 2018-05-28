Taiwan High Speed Rail announces 9 specially priced packages that include a round-trip ticket + one night hotel stay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) on Monday announced nine specially priced packages that include a round-trip bullet train ticket plus one night stay in a designated hotel in southwestern or southern Taiwan.



THSRC said any of the packages will require only two people as a group and booking is available right away for trips to take place during the June 1 and October 31 period. Interested passengers can book the special packages via the THSR vacation website (Chinese) or 14 travel agencies cooperating with THSRC, according to the company.

According to the THSRC announcement, the price for a round-trip ticket departing from Taipei during weekdays plus one night stay at any of the following six hotels is NT$2,990 apiece: Howard Beach Hostel –Superior House in Pingtung County, Hotel Cozzi Zhongshan in Kaohsiung, Joe’s Apartment Kaohsiung, Evergreen Laurel Hotel in Tainan, and Nice Prince Hotel in Chiayi City.

If passengers choose any of the following four hotels, the price for a round-trip ticket plus one night stay is NT$3,300 apiece: Howard Beach Resort Kenting in Pingtung County, Han-Hsien International Hotel in Kaohiung, Ambassador Hotel in Kaohsiung, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Tainan, and Howard Beach Resort Kenting in Pingtung County.

For more information, please visit THSRC website (Chinese).