Taiwan High Speed Rail announces 9 specially priced packages that include a round-trip ticket + one night hotel stay

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/28 16:45

Photo taken from THSRC website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) on Monday announced nine specially priced packages that include a round-trip bullet train ticket plus one night stay in a designated hotel in southwestern or southern Taiwan.  

THSRC said any of the packages will require only two people as a group and booking is available right away for trips to take place during the June 1 and October 31 period. Interested passengers can book the special packages via the THSR vacation website (Chinese) or 14 travel agencies cooperating with THSRC, according to the company.

According to the THSRC announcement, the price for a round-trip ticket departing from Taipei during weekdays plus one night stay at any of the following six hotels is NT$2,990 apiece: Howard Beach Hostel –Superior House in Pingtung County, Hotel Cozzi Zhongshan in Kaohsiung, Joe’s Apartment Kaohsiung, Evergreen Laurel Hotel in Tainan, and Nice Prince Hotel in Chiayi City.

If passengers choose any of the following four hotels, the price for a round-trip ticket plus one night stay is NT$3,300 apiece: Howard Beach Resort Kenting in Pingtung County, Han-Hsien International Hotel in Kaohiung, Ambassador Hotel in Kaohsiung, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Tainan, and Howard Beach Resort Kenting in Pingtung County.  

For more information, please visit THSRC website (Chinese).

Cooperating Hotel

THSR round-trip ticket

Price

Nice Prince Hotel in Chiayi City

Taipei-Chiayi

NT$2,990

Evergreen Laurel Hotel in Tainan 

Taipei-Tainan

NT$2,990

Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Tainan

Taipei-Tainan

NT$3,300

Hotel Cozzi Zhongshan in Kaohsiung 

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$2,990

Joe’s Apartment in Kaohsiung 

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$2,990

Ambassador Hotel in Kaohsiung 

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$3,300

Han-Hsien International Hotel in Kaohsiung 

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$3,300

Howard Beach Hostel –Superior House in Pingtung County

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$2,990

Howard Beach Resort Kenting in Pingtung County

Taipei-Zhoying

NT$3,300
Taiwan High Speed Rail
THSRC

