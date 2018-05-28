Toshiba's Arm® Cortex®-M Core-Based Microcontrollers Support Mbed™ OS

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”), as a Silicon Partner of Mbed (a device management solution for IoT platforms developed by Arm Ltd), acquired the certification of Mbed OS for its microcontrollers. Two evaluation boards that integrate these microcontrollers have been released on the Arm Mbed site.

Mbed provides developers with a free, easy-to-use development environment. The online compiler provided by Arm can be used with evaluation boards supporting Mbed OS, and device programming can be performed with drag-and-drop simplicity on a host PC connected to the boards via USB. Developers can also access the rich component libraries verified by the Mbed community, allowing fast and efficient development of applications for embedded devices.

The Arm Mbed Device Connector service provides connectivity with the Mbed Cloud, facilitating easy configuration of web services.

Among the Toshiba group companies, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation is working on strengthening device security of IoT equipment as an Mbed Cloud lead partner. As Toshiba microcontrollers now support Mbed OS, the Toshiba group can propose and deliver total solutions for secure IoT systems covering clouds to devices.

Toshiba will be expanding products supporting Mbed OS with Mbed ecosystem partners.

Main features of microcontrollers supporting Mbed OS

Support for numerous applications with Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M4 based microcontrollers TX00 general-purpose microcontrollers with USB support function and TX04 microcontrollers with security function extend product choices. Support for a wide range of applications via Arduino-compatible connector Applications can be developed quickly by connecting to a commercially available ArduinoShield board. Support for IoT applications via Mbed Using Mbed Cloud allows secure connection with web services.

Outline and main specifications of microcontrollers supporting Mbed OS

For details of Mbed enabled microcontrollers, visit the following websites. TMPM066FWUG: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM066FWUG®ion=apc&lang=en TMPM46BF10FG: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM46BF10FG®ion=apc&lang=en

Mbed evaluation boards

The Mbed evaluation boards for each microcontroller are provided by sensyst, as AdBun series products, as follows:

Each board is available from Chip 1 Stop. For details of the board specifications, refer to the following Chip 1 Stop website at: http://www.chip1stop.com/web/JPN/en/selectCountry.do

For details of Arm Mbed, visit Arm’s Mbed website at: https://www.mbed.com/

