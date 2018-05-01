  1. Home
Taiwan firemen win competition in France

Group of 7 Pingtung firemen show off firefighting skills in French competition 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/28 15:06

Taiwan firefighters journey to France. (Image from 宋哲哲 Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of seven Taiwanese firefighters walked away from a firefighting skills competition, the Extraction Challenge 2018, held in France over the weekend with an award for outstanding excellence by an international team.

The Taiwan firefighting squad is from Pingtung and led by Cheng Chien-te (鄭建德). The firefighters had 30 minutes to rescue two people from burning cars and were judged on their strategy and performance. 


(Image from Sung Che-che 宋哲哲 Facebook) 

The competition was held in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France from May 23-26 and also included international-level skills masterclasses co-sponsored by the World Rescue Organization (WRO). 


(Image from Sung Che-che 宋哲哲 Facebook) 

One firefighter, surnamed Sung (宋), recalled on Facebook how the squad prepared for the competition in their free time, using abandoned cars to simulate emergency situations, and that they each paid for their own way to France, reported LTN. 


(Image from Sung Che-che 宋哲哲 Facebook) 

Group captain Chen said the squad not only wanted to demonstrate their mastery of the newest firefighting techniques but also show international audience how much Taiwan firefighters value saving lives.


(Image from Sung Che-che 宋哲哲 Facebook) 

The team will next head to Portugal to practice more fire relief skills. 
