New Taipei boxer murders, dismembers girlfriend he met on Tinder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A boxer based in New Taipei City allegedly murdered his girlfriend, who he met on Tinder, and disposed of her dismembered body in seven trash bags, before ultimately hanging himself early this morning, reported Apple Daily.

A 27-year-old woman surnamed Huang (黃), an NTU graduate and employee at a foreign company, had last been seen alive eating lunch with her boyfriend a 28-year-old boxing coach identified as Gary Chu (朱峻穎) on May 20. Her brother tried to message his sister to warn her about Chu, but he never received a response, having lost contact with her on May 19.

After Huang had been missing for a week, her brother on May 26 announced on Facebook that he was searching for her, believing she was being held against her will by Chu. Huang was concerned for his sister's safety because Chu he had committed acts of violence against his ex-wife and was convicted of drug offenses.



Huang last seen alive on CCTV video entering Chu's apartment on May 20. (CNA image)

In evening of that same day, Chu responded on Facebook that he had never been mean or violent to Huang, much less hold her against her will. Chu claimed that he asked her to leave, but she begged him to let her come back.

He said that over the past several days that she was missing, she was actually with him. Chu said though he helped her lie to her parents that they had been together for six months, the two had actually only known each other for two months and they met each other through the hookup app Tinder.



Screenshot of Chu's Facebook page.

Next, he provided what might have been the motive for her murder by saying that she told him she used Tinder for one night stands and deceived him into thinking she was a virgin. He claims that once he found out that she was not a virgin and that she was continuing try to date other men, he wanted to break up with her.

Chu claimed that she pleaded with him to give her another chance to show that she had changed. He then ominously said that "in the end" she did not change, as she continued to chat online with other men, including foreigners.

He closed his post by saying that he was very sad, felt that he had been deceived and betrayed.



Chu on CCTV video hiding one of the trash bags containing Huang's remains. (CNA image)

After Huang's brother contacted police, they searched Chu's residence in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, but he was nowhere to be found and no one, including his family had been able to reach him for a number of days. Police then checked surveillance cameras inside his apartment stairwell and discovered Huang had last been seen climbing the stairs with Chu to enter his apartment on May 20.

When police reviewed surveillance footage from outside his building, Chu could be seen at 1 a.m. on May 22 carrying seven trash bags outside of his home and burying them in various locations in a nearby flower garden.



Site where one of the trash bags had been buried. (CNA image)

Yesterday evening (May 27) police announced unearthing Huang's remains scattered in seven trash bags, which had been buried in a flower garden. At 5 a.m. this morning (May 28), Chu was found to have hanged himself from a tree near the Ministry of Health and Welfare Hospital in Xinzhuang District.

Also hanging from the tree was a bag of items with a suicide note that included the message "she wronged me" (她對不起我), which immediately raised alarm for investigators at the scene.