Sample Taiwan's famous Alishan tea along the mountain's scenic trails

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A range of activities will take place starting June spotlighting Taiwan’s famed high mountain tea varieties cultivated in Alishan (阿里山), which will culminate in a tea savoring event at an altitude of 1,680 m at Dinghu Trail (頂湖環湖步道) on July 21.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, visitors are invited to stop by any of the 30 tea tables set up along the mountainous trail to sip tea for free, according to Alishan National Scenic Area Administration (阿里山國家風景區管理處).

Not only will visitors be treated to a cup of premium quality tea, but they will also be able to do some shopping for creative tea-themed merchandise designed by local tea masters, while listening to traditional Chinese melodies in a concert performed by Guzheng (Chinese zither) musicians.

The organizers, meanwhile, are also holding a competition combining photography and literature that eulogizes the beauty of Alishan. Finalists of the competition will show up at the July 21 event to give readings of their works featuring stories about the breath-taking scenery of Alishan and their impressions of one of the most popular mountain ranges in Taiwan. The competition ends on June 30.

Those who can’t make it to the July 21 event shouldn't feel disappointed because the organizers will hold tea sipping events every Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM to noon, between June 15 and July 31 at Alishan’s Fenqihu (奮起湖) planked path surrounded by Taiwan Incense Cedar trees. The tea drinking sessions also come free.

For more information on the Alishan impression photography and literature contest as well as the tea savoring events, visit the official website of Alishan National Scenic Area Administration or the Facebook page of “阿里山 新印象 (Alishan-New Impression).”



Alishan Tea Festival in Four Seasons (Poster from Tourism Bureau)