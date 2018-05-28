Easter lilies blooming at Whitestone Lake in Taipei’s Neihu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Baishi (Whitestone) Lake area in Neihu District, Taipei City is known for its lily population, which begins to bloom as summer approaches. On one end of the Baishi Lake Suspension Bridge is a pond surrounded by Easter lilies. Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has added a pavilion and walking boardwalk in the vicinity to allow visitors to relax and enjoy the wonderful view.

photo courtesy of the GEO

According to elders of the local community, the area used to be a stone quarry known for its white-colored sandstone.

The Easter lilies around the pond look different from standard Taiwan Lily due to the white color on both sides of the petals. With a blooming period lasting two to three weeks, visitors will be able to bask in the sweet aroma when they visit the area during this period, according to the GEO.



The end of May is the best viewing period for lilies, the GEO said. The sight of white bugle-shaped lily flowers, along with lotus leaves and blooming lotus flowers, swaying in the wind is mesmerizing to watch, the agency added.

photo courtesy of the GEO

photo courtesy of the GEO

photo courtesy of the GEO

Furthermore, the golden-color orange daylilies on the slopes are not only pleasing to the eyes, but also are edible and play a role in maintaining soil integrity of the slopes. The plants can endure harsh weather conditions.



Known for its strawberry farms, the Baishi Lake area also boasts a large selection of flowers for viewing. By taking a short ride on bus S2 and disembarking at Bishanyan (碧山巖) stop, visitors can offer their prayers at Kaizhang Shengwang Temple before heading off to the suspension bridge. From the bridge, they can take in the beautiful scenery of the surrounding, which includes the indigenous forest of Wuzhishan mountain range and the traditional Minnan/Hokkien-style mansions, and more.

photo courtesy of the GEO



Directions



Driving: From the freeway, exit at Chenggong Road (成功路) interchange and travel in the direction of Donghu. Take a left turn at Jinlong Road (金龍路) and continue to Bishan Road (碧山路). Follow the signs until you reach Bishanyan.



Public Transportation: Take the MRT to MRT Neihu Station. Transfer to S2 at the station exit and disembark at Bishanyan stop.