Time capsule of items symbolizing Taiwan-US relations will commemorate new AIT complex 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) launched an event Monday on its Facebook page, inviting the public to give advice as to what can best represent the Taiwan-U.S. relations in 2018 or symbolize our world, as we are living in the current year.

The best suggestions given by the public are likely to be placed in a time capsule prepared by AIT and buried at the American Institute's new compound during the dedication ceremony scheduled for June 12.

In a picture published on Facebook, AIT Director Kin Moy is seen holding a square metal box, a time capsule. “A few special guests and I will each place into the time capsule a special memento that represents the U.S.-Taiwan relationship in 2018 or symbolizes an important feature of our world today, on June 12,” said the director.

“This time capsule will later be buried at AIT’s new office complex and, decades later, will be unearthed for future generations to discover the items inside that capture the spirit of our times,” added Moy.

According to the AIT, burying a time capsule which holds historical records or objects representative of current culture on the earth is a commonly practiced tradition in the U.S. for the dedication ceremony of new buildings.

For the coming ceremony, the institute is launching a series of events celebrating the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S., including an exhibition featuring photos, documents, and videos, “Strong Foundation, Bright Future: AIT@40, U.S.-Taiwan Relations since 1979” will kick off on Thursday at the 228 Memorial Museum.

The AIT was founded in 1979 in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which was passed and implemented after the termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the U.S. in 1978.