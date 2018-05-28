Gemalto Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to Integrate eSIM Innovation into the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 28, 2018--Gemalto announces a new collaboration that will see its advanced mobile connectivity solutions integrated with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile PC platform, a product by Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. This paves the way for iSIM commercialization on a growing range of Always Connected PCs, laptops and tablets.

The effort will support the integration of Gemalto’s eSIM technology and remote subscription management solutions, with the new Secure Processing Unit (SPU) on the Snapdragon mobile PC platform. As a result, this innovation will provide seamless LTE and forthcoming 5G connection, extended battery life, and a foundation for consumer applications such as online payments, transport ticketing and authentication to cloud services. This initiative represents the first time an eSIM will be integrated with processing platforms designed to power Always Connected PCs and similar consumer devices.

Providing benefits for industry players:

OEMs optimize their bill of materials and supply chain costs. With Gemalto solutions they facilitate late eSIM customization during or after the device manufacturing process. Mobile operators benefit from a larger addressable base of connected devices and a trusted platform for secure services. Based on existing standards the technology will be open and secure.

The first wave of Always Connected PCs to incorporate Snapdragon mobile PC platforms featuring Gemalto’s technology are expected as early as 2019.

“This new agreement with Qualcomm Technologies aims at accelerating adoption of seamless cellular connectivity in PCs, tablets and other mobile products,” said Frédéric Vasnier, executive vice president for Mobile and IoT at Gemalto. “We are committed to continued innovation with Qualcomm Technologies in order to provide superior built-in security and connectivity experiences.”

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180527005003/en/

CONTACT: Gemalto:

Tauri Cox

North America

+1 512 257 3916

tauri.cox@gemalto.com

or

Sophie Dombres

Europe Middle East & Africa

+33 4 42 36 57 38

sophie.dombres@gemalto.com

or

Jaslin Huang

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 3005

jaslin.huang@gemalto.com

or

Enriqueta Sedano

Latin America

+52 5521221422

enriqueta.sedano@gemalto.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA NETHERLANDS NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Gemalto

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/28/2018 01:00 AM/DISC: 05/28/2018 01:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180527005003/en