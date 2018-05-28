US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

The presence of U.S. officials in North Korea is raising expectations that a summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un will take place after all.

Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday, then quickly announced that the meeting could get back on track.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that a U.S. team had arrived in the North to make arrangements for the summit. Later, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the nations' officials have been engaged in talks at the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the demilitarized zone, or DMZ.

Trump's tweet offered praise for the longtime U.S. adversary, and the latest signal that his concerns about the North's stance toward the summit have been allayed.