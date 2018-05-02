'Taiwan Defense Assessment Commission Act' awaiting action in US House

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States Congress appears to be rapidly advancing legislation targeting Taiwan aimed at improving U.S.-Taiwan relations, and increasing Taiwan’s ability to defend itself and participate on the world stage.



In addition to the recently-passed annual 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to assist Taiwan with its national defense, there are two other pieces of legislation currently in Congress that would greatly benefit the nation of Taiwan.



The most recent is the “Taiwan International Participation Act,” which was announced by Senators Cory Gardner and Edward Markey on Friday, May 25.

There is also another bill introduced earlier this month that received little attention from news media. Representative Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska introduced the “Taiwan Defense Assessment Commission Act of 2018” on May 7.



The bill, if passed, would establish a commission in the Executive Branch of government, under the Department of Defense that would ensure that the U.S. is actively maintaining its commitments to improve Taiwan’s self-defense capability, and is abiding by the urgings of the recently passed Taiwan Travel Act.



In addition enhancing cooperation, and maintaining sales of defense articles and services, the bill asserts that the U.S. should continue joint military training and exchange between senior level officials as outline in previous NDAA legislation.



U.S. official would be instructed to provide “regular consultation and advice to Taiwan on other matters that will improve the efficiency, effectiveness, readiness and resilience of Taiwan’s defense establishment.”



The Commission, if established by passage of the legislation, would provide assessment of Taiwan’s national defense capability and recommendations for Taiwan’s government in seven key areas of:

Strategic planning and resource management; Personnel management and force development; Joint operational planning and assessment; Military readiness measurement and assessment; Command, control, communications, and intelligence; Technology research and development; Defense article procurement and logistics.

The Taiwan Defense Assessment Commission Act of 2018 (H.R.5680) is currently awaiting action in the U.S. House of Representatives.