Sweltering May heat causes one death in southern Taiwan   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the mercury soaring over 38 degrees Celsius yesterday (May 27), Taipei and several regions in Taiwan have suffered the scorching heat over the past few days, with the first death attributed to heat stroke in southern Taiwan occurring on May 25.

A 45-year-old Taiwanese man identified by his surnamed Wu, who was cycling around Taiwan, was spotted fainting at Elunbi Cape in Kenting on May 25. He was immediately rescued, though, he was later found lying unconsciously again on the ground with the temperature registering 32 degrees Celsius. Despite efforts from paramedics to revive him, the man was pronounced dead due to heat stroke, local news reports.

Starting from last week, the temperatures across Taiwan became intensely high, surpassing 30 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the mercury surged to 38.2 degrees Celsius in Taipei, making it the hottest day in May for the city in 27 years.

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the blistering heat will linger on Monday, with the high forecast to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

However, a weather front which is expected to arrive on Thursday will bring cooler temperatures and rain to Taiwan.

Daytime highs in northern and northeastern Taiwan could range from 30-31 degrees on Friday and Saturday and drop to 28-29 degrees by Sunday, while central and southern Taiwan will see high temperatures range between 32-34 degrees from Friday to Sunday in central and southern Taiwan, according to the CWB.

This public is advised to drink more water, stay hydrated and avoid extended exposure to the sun, with a high level of ultraviolet radiation expected by Noon Monday.