|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|52
|197
|27
|67
|.340
|Markakis Atl
|51
|203
|33
|69
|.340
|Kemp LAD
|50
|159
|17
|53
|.333
|OHerrera Phi
|49
|181
|25
|60
|.331
|Almora ChC
|44
|138
|28
|45
|.326
|FFreeman Atl
|51
|194
|33
|63
|.325
|Arenado Col
|48
|176
|29
|57
|.324
|Cabrera NYM
|48
|190
|28
|60
|.316
|Belt SF
|49
|178
|30
|56
|.315
|BCrawford SF
|51
|178
|21
|56
|.315
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 13; JBaez, Chicago, 13; MAdams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 4 tied at 10.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 42; Suarez, Cincinnati, 40; Harper, Washington, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 37; TShaw, Milwaukee, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 33.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 5-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 5-2.