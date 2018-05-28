  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 52 197 27 67 .340
Markakis Atl 51 203 33 69 .340
Kemp LAD 50 159 17 53 .333
OHerrera Phi 49 181 25 60 .331
Almora ChC 44 138 28 45 .326
FFreeman Atl 51 194 33 63 .325
Arenado Col 48 176 29 57 .324
Cabrera NYM 48 190 28 60 .316
Belt SF 49 178 30 56 .315
BCrawford SF 51 178 21 56 .315
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 13; JBaez, Chicago, 13; MAdams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 42; Suarez, Cincinnati, 40; Harper, Washington, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 37; TShaw, Milwaukee, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 5-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 5-2.