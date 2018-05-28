Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|010
|020
|00x—3
|6
|0
Shields, Bummer (8) and Narvaez; Hardy, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Shields 1-5. Sv_Greene (13). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (3).
___
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|106
|000
|10x—8
|10
|1
Gausman, Wright Jr. (3), Araujo (6), Scott (8) and Sisco; Romo, Nuno (1), Pruitt (4) and W.Ramos. W_Nuno 1-0. L_Gausman 3-4. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (5), Gomez (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|00x—3
|5
|0
Richards, Alvarez (3), Krol (5), J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Tanaka, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 6-2. L_Richards 4-4. Sv_A.Chapman (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (4).
___
|Houston
|010
|001
|060
|000
|10—
|9
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|210
|000
|005
|000
|11—10
|13
|0
Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9), Harris (9), Rondon (9), J.Smith (10), McHugh (12), Peacock (14) and Stassi; Bauer, Marshall (8), B.Taylor (8), Tomlin (9), C.Allen (10), McAllister (11), Otero (13) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_Otero 1-1. L_Peacock 1-2. HRs_Houston, Gattis 2 (6), Stassi (4). Cleveland, Ramirez (15), Alonso (11), Allen (1).
___
|Kansas City
|212
|000
|000—5
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
Hammel, Hill (6), Stout (7), McCarthy (7), Adam (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera; Hamels, Barnette (7), Diekman (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Hammel 2-5. L_Hamels 3-5. Sv_K.Herrera (11). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (9), Butera (1). Texas, Chirinos (7), Gallo (15).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|02x—3
|11
|0
Berrios, Pressly (8), Duke (8), Reed (8) and Wilson; Leake, Colome (9) and Herrmann. W_Leake 5-3. L_Berrios 5-5. Sv_Colome (12). HRs_Seattle, Seager (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|030
|030
|001—7
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
Foltynewicz, Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Sale, B.Johnson (5), Velazquez (8) and Leon. W_Foltynewicz 4-3. L_Sale 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (2).
___
|Toronto
|020
|002
|001—5
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
Happ, Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Martin; Pivetta, Hunter (6), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Happ 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-3. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (4).
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Oakland
|001
|001
|00x—2
|7
|0
Greinke, Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Hirano (8) and Mathis; Montas, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Montas 1-0. L_Greinke 3-4. Sv_Treinen (12). HRs_Oakland, Lucroy (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|111
|200—5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|110—2
|7
|0
Strasburg, J.Miller (6), Suero (7), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kintzler (9) and Severino; Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 6-4. L_Hernandez 0-2. Sv_Kintzler (2). HRs_Washington, Rendon (5), Harper (16). Miami, Bour (10).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|230—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|130
|000—4
|5
|1
Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Kelly; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (8), Brault (8) and Diaz. W_Tuivailala 1-0. L_Feliz 0-2. Sv_Norris (11).
___
|New York
|040
|010
|101—7
|10
|2
|Milwaukee
|103
|000
|40x—8
|11
|0
Wheeler, Gsellman (7), Blevins (7), Sewald (7) and Nido; Chacin, Logan (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Logan 1-0. L_Blevins 1-1. Sv_Knebel (4). HRs_New York, Cabrera (8), Mesoraco (4). Milwaukee, Aguilar (9).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|001—2
|9
|0
|Colorado
|300
|003
|20x—8
|14
|0
Harvey, W.Peralta (6), Rainey (6), Floro (7), Stephens (8) and Barnhart; Marquez, Dunn (8), Ottavino (8), Pounders (9), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 4-5. L_Harvey 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (5), Arenado (10), Dahl (3), Desmond (9).
___
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|04x—6
|10
|0
Strahm, Cimber (3), Makita (5), Webb (8) and Lopez; Buehler, Cingrani (8), Fields (9) and Grandal. W_Buehler 3-1. L_Cimber 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (8), Muncy (6).
___
|San Francisco
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|300
|320
|00x—8
|13
|3
Blach, P.Johnson (4), Moronta (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Chatwood, R.Rosario (3), Duensing (6), Edwards (8), Hancock (9) and Contreras. W_R.Rosario 1-0. L_Blach 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Baez (13).