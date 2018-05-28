Taiwanese athletes outshine in Taiwan Athletics Open

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- In the Taiwan Athletics Open held in the Taipei Municipal last week(May 25, 26), many Taiwanese athletes make hit the qualifying criteria for the upcoming Asian Games held in Jakarta.

Taiwanese athletes who meet the qualifying criteria for the Asian Games include Men's Triple Jumper Li Kuei-lung(16.25 meters), Women's 100-meter Hurdler Hsieh Hsi-en (13.52 seconds). Women's Javelin Throw athlete, Li Hui-jun (56.50 meters), 400m Hurdles athlete Peng Ming-yang(50.75 seconds), Men's Long Jump athlete Lin Tzu-chi(8.05 meters).

Hsieh Hsi-en

Lin Tzu-chi

Also, many athletes successfully bagged in the gold medals in the Taiwan Athletics Open. They include the Asian Record Holder for Men's Javelin Throw Cheng Chao-tsun, National Record Holder for Men's 100m sprint Yang Chun-han, National Record Holder 110m Hurdles event Chen Kuei-ru, 400m Hurdles athlete Chen Chieh, 400m athlete Yang Lung-hsiang, 200m dash athlete Yeh Shou-po, Women's shot put athlete Lin Chia-ying, and the Men's 4*100meters relay formed by Wei Yi-ching, Yang Chun-han, Wang Wei-hsu and Chen Chia-hsun.

Yang Lung-hsiang

Yang Chun-han

Yang Chun-han clocked in a timing of 10.12 seconds in the Men's 100m Preliminary Round. However, the wind assistance during his sprint(2.6m/s) exceeds the limit from allowing him to rewrite the National Record. In the 100m finals, Yang beats elite athlete from South Africa Henricho Bruintjies in the finals by clocking in 10.20 seconds, equalizing the National Record.

4*100m Relay Team

Chen Kuei-ru

400m Hurdles Chen Chieh beats 2014 Glasglow Commonwealth Games Men's 400m Hurdles gold medalist, South African athlete Cornel Edwin Fredericks with a 0.02-second slight difference in the Men's 400m Hurdles finals held last Saturday(May 26)

The Asian Games Training team(亞運培訓隊) bagged a total of 7 Gold, 8 Silver, and 4 Bronze Medals. The training team will be heading to Japan in June for overseas training in preparation for the Asian Games