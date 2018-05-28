  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/28 10:43
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333
New York 0 2 .000 3
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 3 .000

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 78, Atlanta 70

Connecticut 86, Indiana 77

Sunday's Games

Washington 90, Minnesota 78

Los Angeles 80, Phoenix 72

Seattle 105, Las Vegas 98

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.<