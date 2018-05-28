200 million cyber attacks hit Taiwan's military networks in 2017: expert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's military and military-associated networks combined were attacked by Chinese hackers more than 200 million times in 2017 alone, reported Liberty Times.

The number of attempted attacks against these networks amounted to hundreds of millions each year between 2014 and 2017. The five most targeted military and military-associated websites under attack were the Ministry of National Defense website, National Defense University, the Recruitment Center of National Armed Forces, hospitals subordinated to the Medical Affairs Bureau of MND, and the Political Warfare Bureau of MND.

A military expert reportedly said that military-associated hospitals have been frequently targeted as the hackers are trying to access healthcare and personal details of service members in order to dig out more military intelligence.

A MND official said that the military and military-associated networks are isolated from each other and have adopted the most advanced software and hardware to tighten cyber security against hackers.

Reports of cyberattacks against Taiwanese government websites have been rising since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in May, 2016. The number of hacker attacks against the National Security Bureau (NSB) website reached 631,448 in 2016 alone, far surpassing the 19,826 attacks and 17,659 attacks in 2015 and 2016, respectively, according to the Liberty Times.

For years, the Chinese military has also targeted U.S. government computers and the defense sector as part of cyber espionage campaigns. In 2013, the Pentagon even linked such cyber attacks to Beijing in an annual report.