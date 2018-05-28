Donald Trump's delegation arrives in North Korea to prepare for upcoming Trump-Kim Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- The White House sent two teams of U.S. officials to North Korea and Singapore respectively to prepare for the Trump-Kim Summit between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and North Korean political leader Kim Jong Un.

The on-again off-again summit between both Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was initially called off but it was then said to take place as planned in Singapore on June 12.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's president Moon Jae In mentioned that North Korea and the U.S. may have different expectations of what denuclearisation means and he urged both sides to hold working-level talks to resolve their differences.

The Associated Press also mentioned that The White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says a pre-advance team which headed to Singapore is currently working on the logistics for the summit between both political leaders. The team is led by Joe Hagin, who is deputy chief of staff for operations.

Also, Trump mentioned on Twitter earlier this morning that his team has arrived in North Korea earlier this morning to make arrangements for the summit.

The Trump-Kim Summit will be the first summit between a serving U.S. president and a North Korean leader after years of tension over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.