|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|New York
|33
|16
|.673
|1
|Tampa Bay
|25
|26
|.490
|10
|Toronto
|25
|28
|.472
|11
|Baltimore
|17
|36
|.321
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|25
|.510
|—
|Detroit
|23
|29
|.442
|3½
|Minnesota
|21
|27
|.438
|3½
|Kansas City
|18
|35
|.340
|9
|Chicago
|16
|34
|.320
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Seattle
|32
|20
|.615
|1
|Los Angeles
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|Oakland
|28
|25
|.528
|5½
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|12½
___
|Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Atlanta 6
Oakland 3, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 7, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 5, Texas 3
Oakland 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 3, Minnesota 1
|Monday's Games
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.