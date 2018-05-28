Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 001 000 001—2 5 0 Detroit 010 020 00x—3 6 0

Shields, Bummer (8) and Narvaez; Hardy, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Shields 1-5. Sv_Greene (13). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (3).

Baltimore 300 000 000—3 8 0 Tampa Bay 106 000 10x—8 10 1

Gausman, Wright Jr. (3), Araujo (6), Scott (8) and Sisco; Romo, Nuno (1), Pruitt (4) and W.Ramos. W_Nuno 1-0. L_Gausman 3-4. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (5), Gomez (6).

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 4 0 New York 003 000 00x—3 5 0

Richards, Alvarez (3), Krol (5), J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Tanaka, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 6-2. L_Richards 4-4. Sv_A.Chapman (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (4).

Houston 010 001 060 000 10— 9 12 0 Cleveland 210 000 005 000 11—10 13 0

(14 innings)

Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9), Harris (9), Rondon (9), J.Smith (10), McHugh (12), Peacock (14) and Stassi; Bauer, Marshall (8), B.Taylor (8), Tomlin (9), C.Allen (10), McAllister (11), Otero (13) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_Otero 1-1. L_Peacock 1-2. HRs_Houston, Gattis 2 (6), Stassi (4). Cleveland, Ramirez (15), Alonso (11), Allen (1).

Kansas City 212 000 000—5 9 0 Texas 000 000 300—3 9 0

Hammel, Hill (6), Stout (7), McCarthy (7), Adam (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera; Hamels, Barnette (7), Diekman (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Hammel 2-5. L_Hamels 3-5. Sv_K.Herrera (11). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (9), Butera (1). Texas, Chirinos (7), Gallo (15).

Minnesota 010 000 000—1 4 0 Seattle 000 100 02x—3 11 0

Berrios, Pressly (8), Duke (8), Reed (8) and Wilson; Leake, Colome (9) and Herrmann. W_Leake 5-3. L_Berrios 5-5. Sv_Colome (12). HRs_Seattle, Seager (9).

INTERLEAGUE Atlanta 030 030 001—7 9 0 Boston 000 001 000—1 4 1

Foltynewicz, Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Sale, B.Johnson (5), Velazquez (8) and Leon. W_Foltynewicz 4-3. L_Sale 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (2).

Toronto 020 002 001—5 8 2 Philadelphia 000 003 000—3 6 1

Happ, Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Martin; Pivetta, Hunter (6), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Happ 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-3. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (4).

Arizona 000 001 000—1 3 0 Oakland 001 001 00x—2 7 0

Greinke, Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Hirano (8) and Mathis; Montas, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Montas 1-0. L_Greinke 3-4. Sv_Treinen (12). HRs_Oakland, Lucroy (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 111 200—5 11 1 Miami 000 000 110—2 7 0

Strasburg, J.Miller (6), Suero (7), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kintzler (9) and Severino; Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 6-4. L_Hernandez 0-2. Sv_Kintzler (2). HRs_Washington, Rendon (5), Harper (16). Miami, Bour (10).

St. Louis 100 000 230—6 8 0 Pittsburgh 000 130 000—4 5 1

Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Kelly; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (8), Brault (8) and Diaz. W_Tuivailala 1-0. L_Feliz 0-2. Sv_Norris (11).

New York 040 010 101—7 10 2 Milwaukee 103 000 40x—8 11 0

Wheeler, Gsellman (7), Blevins (7), Sewald (7) and Nido; Chacin, Logan (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Logan 1-0. L_Blevins 1-1. Sv_Knebel (4). HRs_New York, Cabrera (8), Mesoraco (4). Milwaukee, Aguilar (9).

Cincinnati 100 000 001—2 9 0 Colorado 300 003 20x—8 14 0

Harvey, W.Peralta (6), Rainey (6), Floro (7), Stephens (8) and Barnhart; Marquez, Dunn (8), Ottavino (8), Pounders (9), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 4-5. L_Harvey 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (5), Arenado (10), Dahl (3), Desmond (9).

San Diego 000 010 000—1 6 0 Los Angeles 002 000 04x—6 10 0

Strahm, Cimber (3), Makita (5), Webb (8) and Lopez; Buehler, Cingrani (8), Fields (9) and Grandal. W_Buehler 3-1. L_Cimber 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (8), Muncy (6).