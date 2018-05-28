  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/28 06:23
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 41 170 25 57 .335
Simmons LAA 51 190 31 63 .332
Altuve Hou 54 221 31 73 .330
Segura Sea 50 213 36 69 .324
MMachado Bal 53 207 29 67 .324
Castellanos Det 49 195 27 63 .323
JMartinez Bos 50 194 33 62 .320
Abreu ChW 49 195 28 61 .313
Ramos TB 41 155 15 48 .310
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JMartinez, Boston, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Correa, Houston, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 35.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3.