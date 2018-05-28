  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/28 06:11
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 17 .679
New York 33 16 .673 1
Tampa Bay 25 26 .490 10
Toronto 25 28 .472 11
Baltimore 17 36 .321 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 25 .510
Minnesota 21 26 .447 3
Detroit 23 29 .442
Kansas City 18 35 .340 9
Chicago 16 34 .320
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630
Seattle 31 20 .608
Los Angeles 29 24 .547
Oakland 27 25 .519 6
Texas 22 33 .400 12½

___

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 6

Oakland 3, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.