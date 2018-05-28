Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 001 000 001—2 5 0 Detroit 010 020 00x—3 6 0

Shields, Bummer (8) and Narvaez; Hardy, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Shields 1-5. Sv_Greene (13). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (3).

___

Baltimore 300 000 000—3 8 0 Tampa Bay 106 000 10x—8 10 1

Gausman, Wright Jr. (3), Araujo (6), Scott (8) and Sisco; Romo, Nuno (1), Pruitt (4) and W.Ramos. W_Nuno 1-0. L_Gausman 3-4. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (5), Gomez (6).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 4 0 New York 003 000 00x—3 5 0

Richards, Alvarez (3), Krol (5), J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Tanaka, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 6-2. L_Richards 4-4. Sv_Chapman (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Atlanta 030 030 001—7 9 0 Boston 000 001 000—1 4 1

Foltynewicz, Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Sale, B.Johnson (5), Velazquez (8) and Leon. W_Foltynewicz 4-3. L_Sale 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (2).

___

Toronto 020 002 001—5 8 2 Philadelphia 000 003 000—3 6 1

Happ, Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Martin; Pivetta, Hunter (6), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Happ 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-3. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 111 200—5 11 1 Miami 000 000 110—2 7 0

Strasburg, J.Miller (6), Suero (7), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kintzler (9) and Severino; Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 6-4. L_Hernandez 0-2. Sv_Kintzler (2). HRs_Washington, Rendon (5), Harper (16). Miami, Bour (10).

___

St. Louis 100 000 230—6 8 0 Pittsburgh 000 130 000—4 5 1

Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Kelly; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (8), Brault (8) and Diaz. W_Tuivailala 1-0. L_Feliz 0-2. Sv_Norris (11).