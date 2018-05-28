French Open glance: Nadal, Thiem play 1st-round matches

A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

No.1 seed Rafael Nadal starts his bid for an 11th title at the French Open and the only man to beat him this season on clay, seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, is on the day's program, too. Nadal faces Simone Bolelli of Italy on Court Philippe Chatrier while Thiem faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus on Court 1. Nadal has been in impressive form this season on his favorite surface, losing just one match on clay in the quarterfinals at Madrid against Thiem. Former champion Novak Djokovic, the No. 20 seed, is up against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil. In women's play, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on American Danielle Collins.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of thunderstorm. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's first round:

No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 8 David Goffin, No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 15 Lucas Pouille, No. 19 Kei Nishikori, No. 26 Damir Dzumhur, No. 30 Fernando Verdasco, No. 32 Gael Monfils.

Seeded winners in the women's first round:

No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 10 Sloane Stephens, No. 25 Anett Kontaveit, No. 26 Barbora Strycova, No. 32 Alize Cornet.

SUNDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the women's first round: No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 9 Venus Williams, No. 22 Johanna Konta

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Ostapenko became only the sixth defending women's champion to lose in the opening round of her title defense at a Grand Slam tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm, just, like really angry and I just want to turn back the time." — Ostapenko.

___

